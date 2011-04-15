Check Out The Too Big To Fail Trailer

The trailer for “Too Big To Fail” is out.



No surprises, just a really intense 30 seconds.

Best moment: “Better start stashing sandbags. I just lost $90 million. Personally.” – James Woods (Dick Fuld)

The full movie is out in May (exact date unknown). Expect a longer trailer before then.

