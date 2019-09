We just saw this video preview from HBO behind the scenes of Too Big To Fail.



On first look, the casting looks pretty strong, with Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke seeming at once brilliant and ridiculous.

Check it out for yourself below (Hat Tip karnd.com) :

