The 13 Celebrities Playing Wall Street All Stars In HBO's "Too Big To Fail"

Courtney Comstock, Chandni Rathod
crudup geithner

HBO has finally given an (approximate) date for the Too Big To Fail movie.

At the end of a new 30-second trailer for TBTF, it says ominously, “May.”

Only two mystery castings remain: we’re still waiting to see who will play Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon.

(Although we think we know who’s playing Blankfein.)

Everyone else — Hank Paulson, Tim Geithner, Neel Kashkari and the rest — has been matched up with a hot look-a-like actor.

William Hurt -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson

Paul Giamatti- - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke

James Woods -- Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld

Topher Grace -- Jim Wilkinson

Tony Shalhoub -- John Mack

Cynthia Nixon -- Paulson Spokeswoman Michele Davis

Billy Crudup -- Timothy Geithner

Ed Asner -- Warren Buffett

Kathy Baker -- Wendy Paulson

Dan Hedaya -- Barney Frank 

Joey Slotnick -- Dan Jester

Michael O'Keefe -- Chris Flowers

Ayad Akhtar -- Neel Kashkari

