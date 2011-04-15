The 13 Celebrities Playing Wall Street All Stars In HBO's "Too Big To Fail"

HBO has finally given an (approximate) date for the Too Big To Fail movie.



At the end of a new 30-second trailer for TBTF, it says ominously, “May.”

Only two mystery castings remain: we’re still waiting to see who will play Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon.

(Although we think we know who’s playing Blankfein.)

Everyone else — Hank Paulson, Tim Geithner, Neel Kashkari and the rest — has been matched up with a hot look-a-like actor.

