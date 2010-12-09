Too Bad Carol Bartz Didn't realise Facebook Was Yahoo's Biggest Threat Two Years Ago

What a difference two years make!



Carol Bartz is now aware of the fact that Facebook is the biggest threat to Yahoo.

At a Bloomberg BusinessWeek event she said, “Our greatest competitor probably is Facebook, more so than Google.”

Too bad she didn’t realise this at the outset of her tenure with Yahoo. In her first earnings call as CEO she dissed Facebook, saying:

“I have a 20 year old and two kids in their lates twenties. It’s interesting watching the older ones. They do grow up. They’re much more looking at Yahoo Finance and not just throwing pictures up all day — because guess what: they’re off the dole.”

Guess what? Older people still like Facebook. And they’re not as enthusiastic about Yahoo.

If she hadn’t been so dismissive of Facebook, maybe she could have moved more aggressively slow its growth, or partner with it to turbo charge Yahoo’s growth.

Instead Yahoo is struggling to figure out what it is, struggling to grow revenue, and struggling to stay independent.

Realistically, Bartz would probably have had those issues regardless, but this is illustrative of what people say about her. She was made CEO “with no background knowledge or subtext.”

