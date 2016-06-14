Jake Gyllenhaal and Sean Hayes did an amazing impromptu performance of a Disney song at the Tonys

The Tony Awards audience got a unique performance of a fan-favourite Disney song by Jake Gyllenhaal and “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes.

James Corden apparently kept the awards show buzzing even when it wasn’t airing with a spin-off of his very popular “Carpool Karoake” segment from CBS’s “The Late Late Show.” During a commercial break, presenters Gyllenhaal and Hayes performed “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin” in “Commercial Karoake.”

On Sunday night, Hayes posted the impromptu performance on Facebook and explained:

“During commercial breaks at The Tony’s tonight, the amazingly brilliant James Corden started up a Broadway-themed ‘commercial karaoke.’ He asked for volunteers. Jake Gyllenhaal & I were happy to oblige with our rendition of ‘A Whole New World’ from ‘Aladdin.'”

Gyllenhaal played Aladdin, which left Hayes in the role of Princess Jasmine. Corden provided some key backup parts.

Watch the performance below:

