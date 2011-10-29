Former "The Real World" Star Suing MTV, Claims She Was Raped While Cameras Were Rolling

Photo: photobucket

Oh boy.On Thursday, “The Real World” alum Tonya Cooley announced claims that she was raped during taping of “Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Ruins.”



While the show’s producers watched.

And the cameras were rolling.

Cooley is suing MTV, Bunim/Murray Productions and former castmates Kenneth Santucci and Evan Starkman.

The lawsuit alleges that while Cooley was passed out, Santucci and Starkman “took another male participant’s toothbrush and rubbed the toothbrush around plaintiff’s genitals, including rubbing her labia and inserting the toothbrush into plaintiff’s vagina.”

The producers allegedly replaced the toothbrush but never told Cooley what happened.

Unfortunately, if Cooley’s claims prove to be horrifyingly true, the network may be off the hook.

As we’ve learned before, to be on “The Real World,” MTV requires cast-members to sign a contract agreeing that the network is not responsible if they’re sexually assaulted (or contract AIDS!) while filming.

