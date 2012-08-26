Tony Stewart Wrecks At Bristol And Then Loses His Mind

NASCAR races at Bristol are always entertaining. And Tony Stewart did not disappoint tonight when he and Matt Kenseth were battling for the lead. The two finally rubbed each other one too many times, causing both cars to spin and hit the wall. And Stewart, ever the hothead, decided to take out his frustration on Kenseth the old fashioned way. He threw his helmet at him when he came back around.



And the best part is just how nonchalant the announcers are about it. If this was baseball or football, the commentators would be calling for a 1,000 game suspension.

Oh NASCAR, this is why we can’t quit you…



