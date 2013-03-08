Tony Stark Will Drive Audi's Electric Supercar In 'Iron Man 3'

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark, in the Audi R8 e-tron.

Photo: Audi

The Tony Stark of the “Iron Man” films may be inspired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, but in the latest instalment of the franchise, the inventor-playboy-superhero will be driving an electric Audi.In the recently released “Iron Man 3” trailer, Stark is shown driving the R8 e-tron, the electric version of Audi’s supercar.



Product placement in a film that revolves around futuristic technology, with a healthy dose of fast-paced action, is a natural fit, General Manager of Brand Marketing for Audi of America Loren Angelo says:

“Similar to the position of the R8 an an innovation leader, Iron Man’s character consistently evolves throughout the trilogy as he masterminds new trends in technology and engineering.”

The Germany luxury brand was also the ride of choice in the first two installments of the film. The R8, R8 Spyder, A8, S5, and Q7 have all been featured, according to Audi.

Plans for production of the R8 e-tron were put on ice last October, but were back on track as of January.

Now enjoy the trailer:



