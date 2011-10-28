Dolphins' Head Coach Tony Sparano Is Selling His $1.5 Million House In Florida

With the terrible season the Dolphins are in the midst of people may think head coach Tony Sparano is putting his house in Florida up for sale because he thinks he’s getting the boot.



But Sparano said he put his $1.5 million house up for sale because all of his kids have moved out, and he just doesn’t need the space.

Sparano and his wife are selling the home at a loss, they bought it for $1.7 million back in 2008. The home is in “pristine condition,” has five-bedrooms, marble floors, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

