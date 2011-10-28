Dolphins' Head Coach Tony Sparano Is Selling His $1.5 Million House In Florida

tony sparano house

With the terrible season the Dolphins are in the midst of people may think head coach Tony Sparano is putting his house in Florida up for sale because he thinks he’s getting the boot.

But Sparano said he put his $1.5 million house up for sale because all of his kids have moved out, and he just doesn’t need the space.

Sparano and his wife are selling the home at a loss, they bought it for $1.7 million back in 2008. The home is in “pristine condition,” has five-bedrooms, marble floors, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

A view of the front of the home, lots of Florida palm trees

Not a bad backyard

Living room with a fireplace

A nice bath to relax after a Dolphins loss...

The dining room

Floor to ceiling windows

The gourmet kitchen

High ceilings in an open foyer

The master bedroom walks right out to the pool

