Director Tony Scott Earned $2 Billion At The Box Office With These 10 Movies

Hollywood was shaken with the unexpected news of Tony Scott’s death Sunday. The 68-year-old “Top Gun” director’s passing is being investigated as a suicide after jumping from the Vincent Thomas Bridge.
ABCnews.com reported the late director had inoperable brain cancer, according to a close source.
Scott is known for putting out some of the biggest films of the past 30 years including Tom Cruise hits “Top Gun” and “Days of Thunder.”
All together his top 10 grossing films of all time earned more than $2.2 billion worldwide.
Today, we remember Scott through the top blockbuster films he had a hand in making.
Out of Christopher Walken, Law Temple, Mickey Rourke, and Brad Pitt, Scott worked with no actor more than Denzel Washington.
All but one of his five films with Washington are included among his highest earning. (“Man on Fire,” missed making the top 10 with $130.3 million.)
Scott also worked on seven films with composer Harry Gregson-Williams, four of which include his highest-earning movies at the box office.
His latest project “Prometheus,” soared at theatres earning $126.1 million domestically.
Scott has numerous projects lined up including the eagerly anticipated “Prometheus” sequel of which Scott was signed on as producer and a rumoured sequel to his 1986 hit, “Top Gun” featuring Cruise.
Hollywood responded to Scott’s death on Twitter with Ron Howard, Eli Roth, Justin Timberlake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Rodriguez are among those tweeting reactions to the film maker.
If you want to get an inside look at Tony Scott, one only need look at the tweets of fellow writer and director, Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) who worked with Scott on “The Grey” and “The A-Team.” He’s since changed his Twitter photo to one of Scott, and has been sharing stories of the late producer over the social media site.
Photo: Twitter / @carnojoe
Photo: Twitter / @carnojoe
Scott was the director of the 1974 remake starring John Travolta and his go-to man, Denzel Washington.
Scott directed the three-time Oscar-nominated film featuring commanding officer Gene Hackman and first officer Denzel Washington going to bat over conflicting stances on a nuclear missile submarine.
Scott worked with Tom Cruise again four years after hit 'Top Gun.' This time the actor played ambitious race-car driver Cole Trickle.
Pairing once again with Washington, the actor teamed up with Chris Pine ('Star Trek') to prevent the crash of a runaway freight train in the 2010 film.
The film lost the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing to 'Inception.'
After 'The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3,' Scott worked on another remake of action thriller, 'The A-Team' one year later. The film, starring Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper faired better in the foreign box office with $100 million overseas.
Call it the Denzel Washington charm. The 2006 film followed Washington's character travelling back in time to prevent a terrorist attack.
The film grossed nearly double at the foreign box office.
Will Smith became the target of National Security Agents who try to cover up the murder of a US congressman.
Gene Hackman also stars in this Scott-directed film.
'Beverly Hills Cop II' saw the return of Eddie Murphy as Detective Axel Foley in the sequel to the 1984 hit.
The film was nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song, 'Shakedown.'
Tony Scott produced the 'Alien' prequel alongside director Ridley Scott.
He was set to produce the sequel as well.
Tony Scott directed Tom Cruise's next big film after 1983's 'Risky Business' with the actor playing the defiant Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.
A sequel to the 1986 hit has been rumoured to be in the works with Scott back in the director's seat and Christopher McQuarrie ('The Usual Suspects') penning the script.
