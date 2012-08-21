Director Tony Scott Earned $2 Billion At The Box Office With These 10 Movies

Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

Hollywood was shaken with the unexpected news of Tony Scott’s death Sunday. The 68-year-old “Top Gun” director’s passing is being investigated as a suicide after jumping from the Vincent Thomas Bridge.



ABCnews.com reported the late director had inoperable brain cancer, according to a close source.

Scott is known for putting out some of the biggest films of the past 30 years including Tom Cruise hits “Top Gun” and “Days of Thunder.”

All together his top 10 grossing films of all time earned more than $2.2 billion worldwide.

Today, we remember Scott through the top blockbuster films he had a hand in making.

Take me to the top 10 >

Out of Christopher Walken, Law Temple, Mickey Rourke, and Brad Pitt, Scott worked with no actor more than Denzel Washington.

All but one of his five films with Washington are included among his highest earning. (“Man on Fire,” missed making the top 10 with $130.3 million.)

Scott also worked on seven films with composer Harry Gregson-Williams, four of which include his highest-earning movies at the box office.

His latest project “Prometheus,” soared at theatres earning $126.1 million domestically.

Scott has numerous projects lined up including the eagerly anticipated “Prometheus” sequel of which Scott was signed on as producer and a rumoured sequel to his 1986 hit, “Top Gun” featuring Cruise.

Hollywood responded to Scott’s death on Twitter with Ron Howard, Eli Roth, Justin Timberlake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Rodriguez are among those tweeting reactions to the film maker.

If you want to get an inside look at Tony Scott, one only need look at the tweets of fellow writer and director, Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) who worked with Scott on “The Grey” and “The A-Team.” He’s since changed his Twitter photo to one of Scott, and has been sharing stories of the late producer over the social media site.

Photo: Twitter / @carnojoe

Photo: Twitter / @carnojoe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.