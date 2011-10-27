Tony Romo Announced His Wife Was Pregnant At High School Drug Prevention Talk

Photo: AP Images

Tony Romo spoke at a drug prevention assembly in a high school in Texas and suddenly, talk went from preventing bad decisions to discussing his personal life (via MyFoxdfw).A student in the audience asked Romo if he had any kids and he responded:



“I got one on the way. My wife’s [Candice] pregnant.”

Then he fist-pumped. He seems pretty excited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.