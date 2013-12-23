Tony Romo Saves The Cowboys With A 4th-Down Touchdown, Forces Winner-Take-All Game Against Philly

Tony Romo came up big for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, orchestrating a late touchdown drive to beat the Washington Redskins 24-23.

Romo took a ton of heat for throwing two late picks in Dallas’ collapse against Green Bay last week. But this week, with the stakes even higher, he came up with a few critical players down the stretch to save the Cowboys’ season.

The Cowboys had a 2nd and 10 on their own 28 with 3:14 left and the score 23-17. Romo got the drive rolling with a scramble and a deep pass to Terrence Williams:

But the Cowboys nearly blew the game anyway. On 3rd and goal from the 1-yard line, Demarco Murray ran backwards for an nine yard loss:

That set up a 4th and goal from the 10 yard line. If the Cowboys didn’t score a TD, they would have been eliminated from playoff contention with an Eagles win.

He extended the play, and led Murray into the endzone for a touchdown:

The win sets up what is essentially an NFC East Championship Game against Philadelphia next week in Dallas. Regardless of what happens in the Philly-Chicago game tonight, the winner of the game next week wins the division and goes to the playoffs.

