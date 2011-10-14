Tony Romo Promises The Cowboys Will Win A Super Bowl... Eventually

Photo: AP

It’s been a long two weeks for Tony Romo.After throwing three second-half interceptions in week four – two of which were returned for scores – and hemorrhaging the largest lead in Cowboys history, Romo’s critics came out in full force.



But the Dallas quarterback has a message for Chris Cooley, Deion Sanders and all his detractors – he will win a Super Bowl. Eventually.

“This team is going to win a Super Bowl at some point,” he told the Star-Telegram. “It’s going to be exciting when that time comes. And when we look back, we’ll know who was on what side of the fence during those tough moments.”

Confident words from the quarterback. Even if he doesn’t set an exact timetable.

This is exactly what the Cowboys need as they travel to Foxboro as a touchdown underdog against the Patriots.

As long as his teammates believe in Romo, who cares what a tight end with 66 yards this season or a guy prancing around as the football version of Tinkerbell thinks?

