Tony Romo is retiring from the NFL and will become a broadcaster

The Tony Romo saga is over.

Tony Romo is retiring from the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL, according to several reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Romo will be released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and Romo will accept a position as a broadcaster for one of the networks that covers the NFL.

This story is developing.

