Tony Romo reinjured his shoulder and is likely out for the season

It has been a long season for Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys. It just got even longer.

Playing in just his second game after missing eight games with a broken collarbone, Romo reinjured the same (non-throwing) shoulder and now it looks like he will miss the rest of the season.

After the game, coach Jason Garrett told the media that initial tests and x-rays were inconclusive and that more tests would be run on Monday. However, a source “close to Tony Romo” told Ed Werder of ESPN that Romo is indeed “done for the season.”

Romo described the injury as feeling “similar” to the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Going to the ground you could hear something happen,” Romo said after the game. “You’re just disappointed and feel like I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The play came late in the third quarter as Romo was being sacked. As he fell to the ground, Romo turned and landed on his left shoulder. He immediately grabbed the shoulder and knew something was wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.