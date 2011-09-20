Tony Romo Led The Cowboys To A Comeback Win With A Punctured Lung Yesterday

Photo: AP Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has a punctured lung.He came out in the second half against the 49ers yesterday, but was able to return and throw for three touchdown passes in the 27-24 Cowboys win.



Somehow, coach Jason Garrett says Romo should be fine to play next week.

“I would not think there’s any reason to think that he won’t play Monday,” he said. “We’re certainly hopeful.”

