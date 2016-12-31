Tony Romo will play for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys have apparently reversed course and have now decided that Tony Romo will play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Schefter and Todd Archer of ESPN.

Rookie Dak Prescott is expected to start the game, however, both Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to get playing time. Previously, only Sanchez was slated to get action in addition to Prescott.

We will have more on this shortly.

