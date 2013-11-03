Tony Romo Tried To Kick The Ball Over The First-Down Line When The Refs Weren't Looking

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo tried to pull some shenanigans on a critical fourth-down spot in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It didn’t work.

After DeMarco Murray was stuffed for no gain on 3rd & 1, the refs spotted the ball one yard short of the first-down line. After the play, Romo poked the ball forward with his foot right in front of everyone.

The refs noticed, and the Cowboys were forced to punt. Good effort, though.

Here’s the GIF, the ball is between the refs legs (via BI’s @corkgaines):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.