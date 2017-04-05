Tony Romo is reportedly joining CBS and will replace Phil Simms as their No. 1 analyst

It looks like CBS is going to win the Tony Romo sweepstakes with an offer that was just too good to pass up.

According to Sports Business Journal, Romo will join CBS and be paired with Jim Nantz as the network’s No. 1 NFL broadcast crew. Romo will be replacing former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

Adam Schefter confirmed the report, adding that an announcement is expected on Tuesday.

It has long been accepted that Romo would become a network analyst once his playing days were over. So, when it was reported on Tuesday that Romo was going to retire from the Dallas Cowboys rather than prolong his career with another team, speculation immediately turned to which network would land the budding television star.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that, in addition to being on the No. 1 broadcast pairing, part of the appeal of working with CBS is that Romo, a scratch golfer, will also be able to work as an analyst during their golf coverage.

However, Schefter reports that Romo will not work as a golf analyst immediately, noting that it could happen “down the line.” According to Schefter, Romo wants to “focus on football” for now.

One notable aspect of the decision to join CBS is that they primarily cover AFC games. That means there will be fewer opportunities for Romo to cover Cowboys games from the booth.

