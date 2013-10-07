Tony Romo Threw A Brutal Interception With 2 Minutes Left To Ruin The Game Of His Life

With two minutes left and the game tied 48-48, Tony Romo had the ball on his own 14-yard line with a chance to drive down the field and win the game.

He torched the Denver Broncos defence all day, throwing for a franchise-record 506 yards and five touchdowns.

He had the NFL’s best team on the ropes, at home, in the best game he’d ever played.

And then everything fell apart.

He threw a crossing pattern into tight coverage, and it was interception by linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Here’s the pick:

Denver ran down the clock, kicked a field goal, and won 51-48. It was the fourth highest-scoring game in NFL history.

Things like this always happen to Romo. But this is especially brutal.

He played a remarkable game of football, and he’s actually having a good year overall. Unfortunately, the only thing that anyone is going to remember is this pick.

