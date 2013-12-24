Report: Tony Romo Out For The Year, Will Miss Winner-Take-All Game Against Philly

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will miss next Sunday’s pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He has a back injury and will miss the rest of the season, according to Schefter.

It’s a huge loss.

Romo orchestrated a late comeback against Washington on Sunday to save Dallas’ season. Now he won’t be on the field in a winner-take-all NFC East title game.

Kyle Orton will start in his place. He’s perfectly average, but he doesn’t have a ton of experience in recent years:

The Cowboys don’t have another quarterback on their roster besides these two, so they’ll likely make a move this week.

The game is on Sunday night on NBC.

The line swung 4.5 points on the news:

