A Cowboys Player Says Tony Romo "Could Barely Breathe" While Playing With A Punctured Lung Last Sunday

Photo: AP Images

The legend of Tony Romo’s gutty comeback performance against the 49ers on Sunday continues to grow.Earlier this week we learned that Romo played with a punctured lung, and today Dallas running back Demarco Murray detailed what Romo was feeling in the huddle.



“He could barely breathe,” he told KESN-FM in Dallas. “We were just seeing him grunting, and when he was trying to talk, he was just kind of holding on.”

Romo left the came in the third quarter, but came back to throw three touchdown passes in a 27-24 overtime win.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett says he’s “hopeful” that Romo will be ready to play against the Redskins on Monday night.

