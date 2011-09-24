Tony Romo No Longer Has A Hole In His Lung

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Cowboys got good news about their starting quarterback today when a CT scan revealed that Tony Romo‘s punctured lung has healed.This opens up the possibility that Romo could be back against the Redskins on Monday night, according to Calvin Watkins of ESPNDallas.com.



Romo has been showered with praise this week for gutting it out to lead his team to an overtime win over the 49ers last Sunday.

Though he hasn’t practiced this week, his teammates expect him in there on Monday.

“I full expect him to play,” backup QB Jon Kitna told ESPN.

