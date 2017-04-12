Tony Romo dressed for the Dallas Mavericks and was introduced with the starting lineups

The Dallas Mavericks found a unique way to honour newly retired Tony Romo on Tuesday when he dressed for their regular-season finale and sat on the bench with the team during the game.

While Romo will not play in the game, he did go through the team shootaround prior to the game and was introduced to the crowd during with the starting lineups prior to the game.

Dirk Nowitzki briefly spoke to the crowd to thank them for the season, but said the night belongs to his “good friend” Romo, thanking him for all he has done for the city of Dallas.

After the intros, Mark Cuban had a hug for Romo.







