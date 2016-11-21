Tony Romo reportedly wants to play for the Denver Broncos next year if he doesn't retire

On Tuesday, Tony Romo gave an emotional speech about his current status with the Dallas Cowboys. Now he appears to be planning for the future and if he has his way, it could be with the Denver Broncos, but only if he decides to keep playing.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Romo first choice for a potential destination next season is the Broncos.

“Romo, I’m told, already has eyes on the Broncos as a possible destination if general manager John Elway decides Paxton Lynch needs another year and that Trevor Siemian isn’t the guy,” Rapoport wrote.

Now that Dak Prescott seems to have secured the job as Cowboys starting quarterback, there has been speculation about a number of teams trading for Romo this offseason. Rapoport also names the Bears, Jets, Cardinals, and Bills as potential landing spots, depending on “a variety of factors.”

One issue that works in Romo’s favour is his contract. He still has three years and $54 million left on his contract. Romo is also scheduled to take up $24-25 million of space against the salary cap in each of those seasons.

Any team that trades for Romo will almost certainly want to renegotiate the contract which effectively gives Romo the ability to veto any trade by simply rejecting any overture to re-do his contract.

All of this becomes moot if Romo decides instead to retire. According to Rapoport, retirement is still a possibility.

“I’m told [retirement] actually is a consideration,” Rapoport wrote. “Romo could retire a member of the Cowboys this year, it’s one of the options depending on how the year plays out and how his body feels going forward. Romo does feel he’s in better shape now than he’s been in a while.”

Rapoport also notes that Romo’s close friend, tight end Jason Witten, doesn’t think Romo will retire. If Romo does retire, he is expected to stay within the Cowboys’ organisation in some capacity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.