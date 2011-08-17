Tony Romo Played Hide And Seek At His Booze-less Bachelor Party

Photo: AP Images

Tony Romo told Graham Bensinger he didn’t feel like going out and drinking the night of his bachelor party. Instead, he and his buddies played a game of hide and seek.Romo and his friends spent his bachelor party at a cabin in West Virginia, and spent the night playing the quarterback’s version of hide and seek. And obviously Tony won, both times.



He told Bensinger:

“We played twice. I won both times. I got to tell them all I was smarter than them. That was just part of the process. I did come up with the game, so I probably had a pretty good idea leading up to the game that I had a chance.”

Sounds fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.