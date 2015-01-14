Tony Robbins Shares 5 Ways To Instantly Become Richer

It doesn’t take financial wizardry or a winning lottery ticket to increase your net worth. A few smart moves could instantly make you richer.

In his new book “Money: Master The Game,” Tony Robbins shares five core strategies for achieving your financial goals faster.

Any one of them will put more cash on your personal balance sheet, but if you tackle several at once, “you’ll be unstoppable,” he says.

1. Save more and invest the difference.

Saving is not exactly sexy, but it’s a highly effective strategy for growing your net worth. If you find a way to put more money aside and invest it smartly for compound growth, Robbins says you’ll dramatically speed up your financial goals.

For those who feel they just can’t squeeze any more out of their paychecks, he says it isn’t as hard as it seems if you get creative.

For example, by making early principle payments on a traditional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, you could pay off your home in half the time and spend almost 50% less.

2. Earn more and invest the difference.

One of the fastest ways to have more money is to make more. Robbins says the key to increasing your income is to become more valuable. Ask yourself: Are you in a company, location, and occupation where your skills are in demand? Does your compensation reflect the value you’re providing, and is it time to ask for a raise or up your rates? Are there ways you can make additional income outside of your day job? If you commit to earning more, you will find a way, he says.

3. Reduce your fees and taxes and invest the difference.

“It’s not what you earn that matters, it’s what you keep,” Robbins says. Investing in high-cost mutual funds vs. low-cost index funds that mimic the performance of the entire stock market can cost you thousands of dollars over decades. He also notes that the average American spends more than half of their income on taxes (income tax, property tax, sales tax, etc.) in their lifetime.

Finding ways to reduce your investing fees and taxes will instantly put more money back in your pocket. One idea: Relocate to one of the seven states in the US — Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming — that doesn’t have a state income tax.

4. Get better returns.

What’s the difference between a 10% return and a 4% return? Robbins asks. A 10% return doubles your investment every 7.2 years, while a 4% return doubles every 18 years.

While many people think the secret to getting big returns is taking big risks, Robbins says highly successful investors look for asymmetric risk/reward, meaning big upside potential with little downside.

For instance, hedge-fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones always looks for opportunities where if he risks $US1, he thinks he can make $US5.

5. Change your lifestyle.

You could make a big lifestyle change and move to a less expensive city or country (think Bali, Fiji, Costa Rica) today, says Robbins. Why wait for retirement? There are smaller lifestyle changes that could help you hold onto your cash, too.

Consider downsizing your house or car, cooking more at home, or getting creative with your budget.

“It’s all about being more efficient and more effective with your earnings and your savings,” Robbins says. “At the end of the day, the best investment you can make is the one you make in yourself and your lifestyle.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.