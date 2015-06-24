How celebrity coach Tony Robbins spends his millions

Oprah.com Tony Robbins lists Oprah among his numerous influential clients.

From Bill Clinton to Oprah, life coach and author Tony Robbins has coached some of the most powerful and famous people in the world.

His five best-selling books and popular self-help seminars have made him rich. WealthX estimates that he’s worth at least $US440 million.

Robbins owns a resort in Fiji, travels by private jet, and is an owner of Los Angeles’ Major League Soccer team. He’s made the most of his success.

