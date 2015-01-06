Tony Robbins Shares 3 Steps To Creating A Life-Changing Breakthrough

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Robbins has consulted with President Bill Clinton and hedge funder Paul Tudor Jones.

Everyone wants to change something about his or her life.

Whether you want to find love or improve your relationship, master your finances, or finally get in shape, celebrity life coach Tony Robbins says it’s absolutely possible — if you have the right approach.

“There are three steps to creating a breakthrough: three forces that, together, can massively change any and every aspect of your life,” Robbins writes in his new book, “Money: Master the Game.”

They are:

1. Find the right strategy.

To make a lasting change, you have to start with a proven strategy, Robbins says. Planning to eat 500 calories a day to lose weight or trying to get rich off one hot stock tip will not be sustainable over the long term, he says.

How do you find a strategy that works? “I’ve always believed the best way to get a result, the fastest way, is to find someone who has already accomplished what you’re after, and model his or her behaviour.”

2. Understand the power of your story.

Even if you have the right strategy, you won’t get anywhere if you don’t follow through. It’s the stories we tell ourselves that make or break our best-laid plans, says Robbins. If you’re not taking action, he advises you consider the story you’re telling yourself.

Someone trying to save more might limit themselves by thinking deep down: “I don’t make enough,” “I can’t save more,” or “That’s only for rich people.” Is your story holding you back or empowering you? “I always say 80% of success in life is psychology and 20% is mechanics,” he writes.

3. Change your state of mind.

“Your mental and emotional state colours your perception and experience of everything in life,” Robbins says. If you feel afraid or insecure, it’s hard to make a big change, but if you feel like a million bucks, you’re ready to conquer the world.

To put yourself in a strong, determined, and empowered state, he suggests you change your physiology. Research by Harvard’s Amy Cuddy shows that adopting “power poses” alters your biochemistry, making you feel more confident and less stressed.

“That’s how you create a real breakthrough — a new state with a new story and a proven strategy,” Robbins says.

