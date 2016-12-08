Tony Robbins explains how to move beyond the failures of your past to build future wealth and success

Matthew Eisman / Stringer / Getty Images ‘We need to stop talking about the story of what we’ve been through, and we gotta focus on what it is we’re gonna create,’ says Tony Robbins, pictured.

On the first-ever episode of her podcast So Money, Farnoosh Torabi interviewed Tony Robbins about his book “MONEY: Master the Game.”

Torabi passed on a question from a So Money listener, who asked, “What is the best way to deal with your own fear of failure after a bankruptcy or other financial disaster?”

Robbins pointed out that if you allow your fear of failure to keep you from doing anything, “you know what’s gonna happen; you’ve already failed, because you’re not gonna earn your way toward financial future.”

Plus, he continued, everyone has dealt with difficulty and failure in life, financial or otherwise — himself included. He said:

“I’ve been through so many things that quite frankly, we need to stop talking about the story of what we’ve been through, and we gotta focus on what it is we’re gonna create. ‘Cause anybody who really does go through an extreme stress and really deals with it and just stops telling the story about it, an interesting thing happens. Keep telling the story, every time you tell the story, you feel the fear again.”

But moving on from the past is easier said than done. Robbins gave Torabi, and the listener, the following advice:

“I’d say to that individual, ‘What you really gotta do is, is you’ve gotta put the story to bed.’ Divorce your story of your past and marry the truth of what you do today is all that matters. If you marry the truth and act on the truth, your life will change. “If you keep sharing the story — and by the way we do this ’cause we think if we tell people, ‘I really wanna do it, but I’m just fearful ’cause I lost all this money in the past’ — it gives us an excuse why we’re not doing it now. It’s not that we’re weak, it’s not that we have no guts, it’s not that we have no courage, it’s just this horrible thing happened to me. We all love to plan or point the finger to something we can’t control that’s not our fault.”

Listen to the full episode of So Money »

