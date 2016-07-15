TONY ROBBINS: Getting over your fear of failure

Author and newly-named member of the Worth Power 100 List, Tony Robbins recently visited Business Insider for a Facebook Live chat about personal finance, politics and strategy. Tony is the subject of a new documentary I’m Not Your Guru, available on Netflix July 15.

Here he talks about fear, how to control it, and use it to your advantage.

Produced by Joe Avella



