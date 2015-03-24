The one thing Tony Robbins buys to make his life easier

On Farnoosh Torabi’s So Money podcast, motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins shared the one thing he buys to make his life easier or better:

“Private jets. Private flight. Extraordinary,” he said. “There’s nothing that changes quality of life when you travel as much as I do, as that.”

In fact, he was persuaded to give private flights a try after a 13-hour lost-luggage, delayed-flight ordeal between San Diego and Aspen, where he was visiting a billionaire friend for Christmas. He told Torabi how his friend explained the value of bypassing commercial flights:

I said, “Dude, I’m not a billionaire like you.” He goes, “You don’t have to be a billionaire. You have to start thinking that you’re worth it.” And he said, “Here’s what you need to do. You need to go charter.” He said, “Now if you go charter, you’re not gonna like the price you see. ‘Cause you’re gonna see, ‘I could’ve got a ticket for $US800 and made all those trips. Now when I charter, this thing might cost me $US5,000 — for the small jet in those days — to do this trip.'” He said, “But, I’m gonna tell you something, if you just take a budget and you just say, ‘For the year I’m gonna spend this, but I can go when I want, where I want, wherever I want, in the middle of the night, with my own food. I can sleep in the middle of the night ’cause I’ve got a bed on the plane.'” He said, “It will change your productivity more than anything on earth.” And it sounded insane. So he said, “Start with a small amount. Pick a number, and just say you’re gonna charter. Don’t be stupid and buy a jet. That doesn’t make any sense.” He goes, “Just go charter.”

