Tony Robbins explains the key to becoming a business owner

Scott Legato / Stringer / Getty Images ‘You are a leader if you can make decisions, because so few people do in this world today,’ says Tony Robbins, pictured.

On the first-ever episode of her podcast So Money, Farnoosh Torabi interviewed Tony Robbins about his book “MONEY: Master the Game.”

Torabi passed along a question from a So Money listener, who asked, “How do you change from being an opportunity seeker and always wanting to actually being a business owner? We always keep on seeking out opportunities, but we never actually do anything.”

Robbins began his answer by explaining that beginning something new is exciting, but moving beyond that beginning is the challenge that stops many people in their tracks.

“The hard work that it takes to commit yourself to something and let go all of the other possibilities is not very exciting,” he said. “In fact, it’s scary.”

As far as committing yourself to take action, he continued, it comes down to making decisions.

Robbins said:

“What you have to do is [you’ve] gotta say together, ‘You know what we’re going to do? If I’m gonna try to make the perfect decision, I’ll never make a decision.’ The most successful leaders on Earth … You are a leader if you can make decisions, because so few people do in this world today. People spread their preferences. They talk about what they want. They skate on the surface. They don’t go deep and master anything. “If you decide, ‘I’m going to make the tough decisions,’ then you’re going to be an effective leader. And the first tough decision is in order to do something you’ve gotta give up other things. I gotta pick one thing. It’s not going to be perfect, but I’m going to make it perfect. I gotta pick something that I’m driven by. “And if you don’t know what it is, you gotta pick one thing and go full towards at it. You got to give it its time. You’re going to say, ‘I’m going to spend the next 18 months doing this. If I find out I’m wrong, I’m going to find out quicker than if I spend the next 18 months still looking at 15 opportunities.'”

