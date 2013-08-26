Body Of Kidnapped Soldier Reportedly Found In Louisiana

ArkLatex Tony Procell

The body of a soldier missing since Tuesday

has been reportedly foundin Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana, according to Shreveport Times.

Tony Procell, 25, went missing after he was allegedly kidnapped by 34-year-old Natchitoches police officer Robert Barthelemy, according to KSLA. Authorities said the officer led Procell out of his home at gunpoint — and it was all captured on security camera.

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB a body was found, and although it had not been positively identified, they were confident it was Procell. “It just fits,” Sheriff Ronny Richardson told Shreveport Times.

Barthelemy is currently in custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and home invasion.

From Shreveport Times:

Barthelemy put a gun to his head threatening suicide and held deputies at bay for an hour. When he finally surrendered, Barthelemy told deputies he left Procell alive on the side of the road in Kisatchie National Forest in Natchitoches Parish.

Police have not yet given any motive.

