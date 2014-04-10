Tony, Phone Home: PM's Twitter Photo Sparks Parody Repeat of UK PM/Obama Send Up

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is currently touring Asia, finalising a bunch of trade deals, but he hasn’t forgotten the folks back home, Tweeting a photo of himself on the phone to Angus Houston, the retired general currently overseeing the search for MH370.

Just got an update on the search for #MH370 from JACC Chief Coordinator Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston (Ret'd) pic.twitter.com/Gnmq5zSmgg — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) April 9, 2014

Hmm. That looks familiar. Oh that’s right, the British PM did a similar thing a month ago, name-checking the US President in the process.

I've been speaking to @BarackObama about the situation in Ukraine. We are united in condemnation of Russia's actions. pic.twitter.com/7Rk2k8iOIK — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 5, 2014

Do you remember what happened next? That’s right, even Sir Patrick Stewart joined in sending up the PM.

So no prizes for guessing what’s happened to Mr Abbott. Over to you Kate Langbroek and Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi. And yes, there are dozens more just like it.

