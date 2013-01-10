Conservative Pundit Ridicules US Marines For Yoga PTSD Prevention

A few weeks ago we wrote about the U.S. Marines including Yoga in a prevention and therapy approach to post traumatic stress.



Well, conservative talk show host Tony Perkins, president of the Christian right think tank Family Research, decided that kind of mumbo jumbo has no place in ‘Merica’s fine military — and that instead soldiers should just pray.

Andrew Kirell of Mediaite appropriately points out:

Sgt. Hampton continued on to explain that he warmed up to yoga and now enjoys the practice: “Over time, I felt more relaxed. I slept better. Physically, I noticed that I wasn’t tense all the time. It helps you think more clearly and decisively in stressful situations. There was a benefit,” he’s quoted as saying.

