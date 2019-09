Tony Parker hit a game-winning jump shot with 5.2 seconds left to beat the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 92-88.



Parker stumbled, fell on the ground, kept his dribble, and finally nailed a leaner off the glass as the shot clock expired.

