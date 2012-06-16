Tony Parker Got Glass In His Eye During The Chris Brown-Drake Brawl At An NYC Club

Parker wore sunglasses at a press conference today

Photo: YouTube

A few NBA players were present when Chris Brown and Drake rumbled at a New York night club early yesterday morning.Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs even sustained an eye injury in the crossfire when the two rappers and their crews started brawling.



Here’s what he told reporters in Paris today (via Reuters):

“I was there with a bunch of friends when a fight broke out. They started to throw bottles about… I got it all.”

“The cornea has been touched. I can’t do anything for seven days… But I was lucky. The injury won’t prevent me from competing the Olympics in any way.”

Chris Brown suffered a cut chin when he was allegedly hit with a bottle by Philadelphia rapper and Drake associate Meek Mill.

Also in attendance was Knicks guard Iman Shumpert, but he left “pre bottle smash,” he told his fans on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.