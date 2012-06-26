TONY PARKER: 'I Almost Lost My Eye' In The Drake-Chris Brown Brawl

Parker wore sunglasses at a press conference two weeks ago

As it turns out, the eye injury that San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker sustained in the Drake-Chris Brown melee is really serious.Parker wrote a blog post today about the incident. He revealed that when he went to see a specialist in Paris days after the fight, the doctor discovered that a piece of glass had penetrated 99% of his left eye.



He then had surgery under a general anesthetic.

Here’s what Parker wrote (which is roughly Google translated from French):

When I gave my press conference last Friday after making a passage through the emergency department off the plane, I do not think it would be so serious. I conducted additional tests on Friday afternoon and found a piece of glass that had penetrated 99% left eye. I can say today, I almost lost my eye.

Parker is suing the NYC nightclub where the incident took place for $20 million. It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to play in the Olympics.

“The Spurs are very worried,” he added.

