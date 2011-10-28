The Cardinals Game Five Bullpen Fiasco Spawned A Hilarious Twitter Account

Photo: AP

Tony LaRussa’s “phone-gate” during game five of the World Series Monday night may have cost his Cardinals a trophy.The inability for his bullpen coach to properly hear LaRussa’s requests resulted in the wrong man pitching to Mike Napoli. And with the bases loaded, Mark Rzepczynski – not Jason Motte, as was intended – gave up a two-run double to the Texas catcher.



The bullpen fiasco has engulfed World Series discussions ever since. And now the infamous St. Louis ‘pen has its own Twitter following.

