Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' captain Tony Lara found dead at age 50

DiscoveryTony Lara, 50, was the captain of Cornelia Marie on Deadliest Catch. He died at age 50.
Tony Lara, the crab-fishing captain on Discovery’s hit show ‘Deadliest Catch,’ died on Saturday morning.
He was found in a private residence in Sturgis, South Dakota. The fisherman, who was the captaion of the ship Cornelia Marie, was just 50 years old.
The cause of death is still unknown; autopsy results have not been released yet.
