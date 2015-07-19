A retail CEO worth $840 million lives in a Las Vegas trailer park

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh could buy a private island if he wanted to.

The Zappos CEO has a reported net worth of $US840 million.

But Hsieh chooses to live in a Las Vegas trailer park he owns, according to a recent profile in The New York Times.

The trailer park is “crammed with shiny silver Airstreams that are rented out to visiting computer coders,” according to David Gelles at The New York Times.

Hsieh lives in a trailer in the community he calls “Llamapolis” with his pet alpaca.

The trailer park is part of Hsieh’s $US350 million investment into making Las Vegas a metropolitan city with thriving business and entertainment scenes.

It also includes features like community campfires and a shared kitchen housed in a shipping container, according to Las Vegas Weekly.

“The Airstreams are sleek and high-tech, with wood paneling, stainless-steel appliances, a Bluetooth stereo and two TVs,” magazine author Kristy Totten writes.

In the past, Hsieh has been named one of the most frugal millionaires.

“Money is just a way for Tony to get to his endgame,” Erik Moore, an early

Zappos

investor, told Business Insider. “Money just doesn’t matter to him. If he only had a million dollars left, he’d spend $US999,999 to make Vegas work. He would be just as happy with a dollar in the bank and being around people he cares about and care about him.”

