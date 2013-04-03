Tony Hsieh's Downtown Vegas Project Just Bought 100 Teslas

Tony Hsieh (left) in Las Vegas.

Earlier, we reported that Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, was buying 100 Teslas from Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors.



Hsieh corrected us and told us he had never personally purchased a Tesla, but indicated his Downtown Project might have plans to buy a few.

Today, that’s been confirmed. Hsieh’s Downtown Project in Las Vegas, an effort led by Hsieh to build up a tech scene in the casino capital, has purchased 100 Tesla Model S vehicles. The code name for the initiative is Project 100, led by Zach Ware.

The goal of Project 100 is to let downtown Vegas residents ditch their cars and use the Teslas to get around, like a Lyft, Uber or Sidecar service. It sounds like users will have to give up their own vehicles to become a member and use the Project 100 service.

The Teslas were purchased on March 29 and it’s the biggest Tesla order to date.

“We are excited to be partnering with Downtown Project and Project 100,” Elon Musk said in a release. “I am a big fan of their innovative efforts to help revitalize and transform downtown Vegas.”

Project 100 will be rolling out an invite-only mobile application over the next few months.

“Our official roll out will bring together the ultimate in collaborative consumption: 100+ on-demand drivers, 100+ shared cars, 100+ shared bikes, and 100+ shared shuttle bus stops — all under one single monthly membership,” Project 100’s team writes.

