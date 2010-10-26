Zappos Only Hires People Who Are Weird And Lucky In Life

If you consider yourself a lucky person who’s a little bit weird, then you’ve got a job at Zappos! Just make sure to follow the 10 core values of the company to keep that job.



“Even if they’re a superstar,” Tony Hsieh tells us, “if they’re not living up to those core values then we will fire them just for that reason.”

CEO Tony Hsieh explains what these core values are that have come to define the company’s proud culture. He also reveals a couple of interview questions for potential hires.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

