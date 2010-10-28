Hey, Entrepreneurs, Skip The MBA And Use The Money To Start Businesses

Is it worth spending so much time and money getting a college degree? Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh tells us that aspiring entrepreneurs should just skip college and business school to start a business.
Hsieh, a successful entrepreneur himself, goes on to say that you would still learn more from a failed business venture than you would in school.
This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.
Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >
Don’t Miss:
Tony Hsieh: Here’s How I Rebelled Against My Parents And Became An Entrepreneur
Zappos Employees Hang Out Together, And Have Happy Hour At The Office
Bad Hires Have Cost Zappos Over $100 Million
Tony Hsieh: Here Is Why I Sold Zappos To Amazon
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.