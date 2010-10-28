Hey, Entrepreneurs, Skip The MBA And Use The Money To Start Businesses

Is it worth spending so much time and money getting a college degree? Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh tells us that aspiring entrepreneurs should just skip college and business school to start a business.



Hsieh, a successful entrepreneur himself, goes on to say that you would still learn more from a failed business venture than you would in school.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

