Tony Hsieh: Bad Hires Have Cost Zappos Over $100 Million

One bad hire can lead to a domino effect of more bad hires and decisions costing a company millions, says Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.



He estimates his own bad hires have cost Zappos “well over $100 million.”

Watch below Hsieh discuss hiring practices at Zappos and making tough decisions on firing people who don’t fit in his team.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

