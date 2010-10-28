Tony Hsieh: Here Is How I Rebelled Against My Parents And Became An Entrepreneur

The career of an entrepreneur seemed unlikely for Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh when he was growing up. His parents wanted him to become a doctor or lawyer – or to at least be able to put “PhD” after his name.



Hsieh didn’t like the “standard path” his parents had in mind for him; so, he rebelled and started on an entrepreneurial route. The Zappos CEO explains how it all started in the video below.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

