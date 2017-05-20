Inside the Las Vegas trailer park that Zappos' multimillionaire CEO calls home

Tony Hsieh has a net worth of about $US840 million, but rather than buy a desert mansion outside the Zappos campus in Las Vegas, Nevada, he’s planted his roots in a trailer park downtown.

In 2014, as part of his grand efforts to revitalize the city, Hsieh transformed an abandoned parking lot into a micro-living oasis. His downtown development project has faltered, but the trailer park is thriving. About 30 Airstream trailers and tiny homes make up the village called “Llamapolis.”

Let’s take a peek inside.

