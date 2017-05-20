Inside the Las Vegas trailer park that Zappos' multimillionaire CEO calls home

Tony Hsieh has a net worth of about $US840 million, but rather than buy a desert mansion outside the Zappos campus in Las Vegas, Nevada, he’s planted his roots in a trailer park downtown.
In 2014, as part of his grand efforts to revitalize the city, Hsieh transformed an abandoned parking lot into a micro-living oasis. His downtown development project has faltered, but the trailer park is thriving. About 30 Airstream trailers and tiny homes make up the village called “Llamapolis.”
Let’s take a peek inside.
The smell of livestock washes over you upon entry, and it becomes immediately clear how the village got its nickname, Llamapolis.
Marley and Triton, who are actually alpacas, live here with their owner and the CEO of Zappos, Tony Hsieh.
They're not alone. The one-acre lot in downtown Las Vegas contains about 30 Airstream trailers and tiny houses where young professionals and visiting techies live.
The community was inspired by the artsy ethos of Burning Man. Musicians often stop by and put on shows in the outdoor 'living room.'
The shared living area is carpeted with AstroTurf and contains chairs, tables, art installations, and a fire pit.
Residents communicate with one another on messaging app Slack. According to one visitor, it's not uncommon for a person who ordered too much takeout food to message their neighbours an invite to join in.
Community is central to Llamapolis. Hsieh (pictured left) told Business Insider in 2016 that his favourite aspect of living in the park is impromptu interactions with his neighbours.
'I did it because I wanted to maximise serendipity and randomness in my life,' Hsieh said about founding Llamapolis.
His pet alpacas live in a pen, but occasionally make their way into Hsieh's sleek Airstream trailer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.