Tony Hsieh: Here's Why I Quit My Corporate Job At Oracle With No Real Plan

William Wei

Tony Hsieh graduated from Harvard with a degree in Computer Science and landed what seemed like a dream job at Oracle. After just five months at the company, however, Hsieh realised the corporate environment wasn’t his style and quit.

Soon after his departure, Hsieh started a company called LinkExchange that he and his co-founders would sell to Microsoft for $265 million.

Watch the Zappos CEO tell his story of how he made his millions.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

