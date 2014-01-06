Tony Hsieh: Bad Hires Have Cost Zappos Over $US100 Million

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> One bad hire can lead to a domino effect of more bad hires and decisions costing a company millions, says Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. He estimates his own bad hires have cost Zappos "well over $100 million." We interviewed Hsieh back in 2010 about the strategies that made his company so successful and a management template for others. We are bringing back some of his timeless advice about making tough decisions on firing people who don't fit in the team. Produced by Will Wei and Kamelia Angelova

